Boyfriend of Woman Found Inside Refrigerator in New Jersey Forest Charged After Fleeing to Mexico: Reports

A New Jersey man has been charged after a woman's body was found last month in a refrigerator left in a forest, according to multiple outlets.

As previously reported, the New Jersey State Police alerted the public to human remains found in a refrigerator on Dec. 22 in Cape May County's Belleplain State Forest — asking for help in identifying the woman by sharing a look at her tattoos.

The body was discovered by troopers shortly before 3 p.m. inside the forest in Dennis Township.

Christopher Blevins, 45, has since been charged with desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension after authorities say they believe he transported the refrigerator to Belleplain State Forest in July before fleeing to Mexico, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest obtained by NJ.com and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The woman has since been identified as Laura Hughes, 50, who the outlets report was in a relationship with Blevins. According to reports, no one had been charged in causing her death.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday, Jan. 11.

New Jersey State Police/Facebook New Jersey State Police vehicle

Per the Inquirer, NJ.com and CBS News, Blevins fled to Mexico in August. He crossed the border through Brownsville, Texas, and “remained in hiding” for multiple weeks, according to the Inquirer, before telling Mexico City authorities on Aug. 27 that he left the U.S. after he "panicked" following a violent incident in Runnemede, potentially killing someone in a bar fight.

According to the Inquirer, which cites the affidavit, the refrigerator was found wrapped in a sleeping bag, covered in carpet, and secured with blue ratchet straps. Blevins’ green pickup truck was seen with a refrigerator-shaped object in the back in late July, as picked up by license plate readers, per CBS News, the Inquirer and WPVI-TV.

While searching the pair's shared home, authorities later discovered blue ratchet straps and a calendar with the days until July 24 marked with an “x," per the Inquirer. The Inquirer and CBS News state that the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Blevins’ reported charges come after a 46-year-old man was charged with fourth-degree obstruction and failure to be fingerprinted after telling police he took property from the refrigerator in the forest before returning the next day to find the woman's remains, per NJ.com. He was released late last month.

Google Maps Belleplain State Forest, New Jersey

A GoFundMe has since been launched on behalf of Hughes' family in an effort to "honor Laura's memory and find a small sense of peace amid this tragedy." It noted that Cornel Alston, the father of her two children, was informed on Dec. 30 that the remains discovered were of Hughes. Her daughters are 18 and 13 years old.

"This unimaginable loss has left Cornel's daughters facing a difficult journey filled with grief and a whole lot of uncertainty. We are raising funds to assist with the cremation expenses and to plant a tree in her memory, providing a lasting tribute to her love," the fundraiser reads. "Any remaining funds will be directed towards supporting the girls education and school needs, ensuring they have the resources they need during this challenging time."

The campaign has since raised nearly $2,000 of a $10,000 goal as of Saturday.

