Boyle Street launches second attempt to get permit for overdose prevention site in Ritchie

Cases for naloxone injection kits are pictured beside a bin that holds kits full of bags of supplies needed for injections. Naloxone is used to reverse an overdose from opioids. (Flora Pan/CBC - image credit)

Boyle Street Community Services is hoping a second attempt to get a permit for an overdose prevention site in Ritchie will be a win when the agency appears before an appeal board later this month.

Boyle Street is proposing a reduction and recovery service site at 101st Street and 81st Avenue, just south of Whyte Avenue, which would include stalls for safer drug consumption.

In July, the Edmonton Subdivision and Development Appeal Board told Boyle Street it had to make the building universally accessible before it could open.

Jonathan Harline, communications lead for Boyle Street, said the agency has added the accessibility ramp and re-applied for the permit.

Harline stressed the importance of the space, where people can consume substances in the presence of trained staff.

"It's a place where people can come to safely use the substances that they have and connect with supports and wrap-around services to make sure that they can get along and meet their goals of either getting off the substances or managing their substance use," Harline said in an interview Thursday.

"It's essentially a life-saving service."

Boyle Street says Strathcona has been identified as an area of need for these services based on Emergency Medical Services and Fire Services calls related to drug poisonings.

Called Mahihkan Kamik in Cree, meaning "wolf den," the building would include various health services, such as harm reduction, mental wellness and recovery.

Harline said nurses and social workers would be there to try to make sure clients don't overdose, and provide counselling, guidance to find housing.

The City of Edmonton had approved a development permit for the agency in spring 2023, and a group of citizens appealed the decision.

The building is nestled between a bookstore and a restaurant, is near other businesses, day care centres, houses and apartments.

James Foufas, who owns the building next door, said he's still trying to understand how and why that location was chosen.

"It's a very narrow pedestrian street that's frequented by families, it's frequented by young kids, day care age kids," Foufas said in an interview Thursday.

"It doesn't stand to reason why this site was the appropriate location for a facility of that nature."

He's part of the group, Scona Concerned Citizens, that started a petition at the end of 2022 to stop the agency from opening the health hub at that location.

"Some people are concerned about the safety of their children, some people are concerned about the impacts on their businesses," he added.

Foufas questions why the health hub isn't proposed for an area with more urban services, like other safe consumption sites in Edmonton.

Edmonton's three supervised consumption sites are all in the inner city: at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, the George Spady Centre and the Radius Community Health and Healing.

Foufas said he's concerned the service will attract crime.

People planning to attend the hearing either in-person or via video, must register by Jan. 22 before the hearing on Jan. 29.

If the application is approved, Harline said Boyle Street is aiming to open the health hub this spring.