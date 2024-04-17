Boynton Beach consides speed cameras near schools. How much it cost you
Drivers speeding past a school in Boynton Beach could face a $100 fine after its city council approved a new ordinance establishing speed detection cameras near schools.
Drivers speeding past a school in Boynton Beach could face a $100 fine after its city council approved a new ordinance establishing speed detection cameras near schools.
The former president was called out on social media for a brazen new boast.
The 8-year-old was spotted driving the wrong direction, police said.
William Brock has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Loletha Hall outside his house in Ohio on March 25
Warning: this story contains distressing details.Footage from the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter's security camera shown at a coroner's inquest on Monday showed that hours before Darla Skookum was reported dead, staff placed her on a mattress on the floor, directly on her stomach, as she appeared motionless. Video also showed her unable to stand or walk on her own earlier that night, on April 15, 2023. She was reported dead the morning after. Skookum, who was member of Little Salmon Carmacks First
A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from the court Monday with no explanation. Thomas, 75, also was not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise can't be there in person. Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas' absence, saying that his colleague would still participate in the day's cases, based on the briefs and transcripts of the arguments.
DENVER (AP) — A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly $900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday. The indictment reaffirms accusations from state prosecutors that Jon and Carie Hallford gave families dry concrete instead of cremated ashes and alleges the couple buried the w
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
Coronation Street's Bobby has told a major lie in Lauren's disappearance story.
The order was made following a series of social media posts by the former president, including ones about witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
Bruce Lehrmann sued a TV network for airing Brittany Higgins' claims she was raped inside Parliament House.
Four members of a rural Iowa family have pleaded not guilty in the abduction and abuse of an 18-year-old relative who had allegedly showed up at a hospital so badly beaten that his brain was bleeding and so malnourished that he weighed just 70 pounds (32 kilograms), according to court documents. Gary Graham Jr., 44; Danielle Graham, 42; Aaron Williams, 20; and a 16-year-old girl, all from Zearing, Iowa, were charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury last month. Each have submitted a written plea, the last of which — for Gary Graham Jr. — was filed Monday.
Two visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations and park rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. CNN affiliate KVVU has more.
The accused shooter was recorded bragging about the killing while in jail custody, prosecutors said.
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
“I just want her gone and not ruining my family no more,” the Idaho woman messaged the “hitman,” court docs show.
The 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder, jail records show.
Four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to their disappearance.
She admits she’s burnt out from party planning for her children’s birthdays
Three people have died and two more are in hospital after a late-night car crash at a retail park. All five were travelling in the same car and are believed to be men in their early 20s, police say. Emergency services were called to Staples Corner retail park in north London at just before 11:30pm last night (Sunday). Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition while the other person’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.