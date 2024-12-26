Boynton Beach Police gift Bracey a new decoration for the holidays ii

CBC

Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar