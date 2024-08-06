Boys and Girls club of the Midland
Boys & Girls club of the Midlands received a big award for its Building Great futures program. The United way of the Midlands community impact fund gave them a $175,000 grant for the program
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Jon Rahm blowing a four-shot lead at the Olympics was one of the "biggest chokes of the year."
Beach volleyball is one of my favorite sports at the Olympics. It's jus
PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles paced on the far end of the track, hands folded over the top of his head, wistfully looking up at a scoreboard that would, sooner or later, flash an answer he’s been seeking over three sweat-soaked years.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is unquestionably hard to beat, but doing so is seemingly not impossible.
Before the men's basketball tournament began, we viewed Team USA as the clear favorite to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After three games played by each nation and four teams (including Spain and South Sudan) now eliminated, wh
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif said the wave of hateful scrutiny she faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her. The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous extraordinary Olympic experience Sunday night in an interview with SNTV - the sports video partner of The Associated Press.
A controversial disqualification for obstruction was overturned after Team Kenya appealed.
Rutter, watched by husband James and baby son Tommy, protested in vain to officials that she had clipped her sixth extra shot.
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, as a part of a podium of all Black women, decided to show respect to the new floor champion, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.
Video shows the plane hit the ground, slide sideways across a portion of the green and concrete then slam into the side of the pro shop.
PARIS — The only swimming Summer McIntosh's mom expects her daughter to do in the immediate future is in Lake Muskoka after a cannonball off the dock