Boys raise £4,000 in memory of their dad

Sid (left) and Ed (right) with their grandma, Hayley [BBC]

Twin boys have raised more than £4,000 for a brain tumour charity in memory of their dad.

Ed and Sid, both seven years old, put on a cake sale for The Brain Tumour Charity after their dad died of cancer.

James was diagnosed in 2020 and died on 25 August 2024 aged 33.

With the help of their mum, Dawn, and their grandma, Hayley, they put on a cake sale in their dad's memory.

'Name always out there'

The Brain Tumour Charity campaigns to help fund research into brain tumour treatments and offers support to families.

Ed said: "We did it because our dad died.

"We wanted to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity so that no-one has to go through what our dad went through."

They raised the money by putting on a raffle, tombola and cake sale at Shiloh Church.

Hayley said: "We just want his name to always be out there. We want to raise awareness of brain tumours...

"We just want to get the word out there that there needs to be more research."

