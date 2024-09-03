Boys Rescued From Swollen River in Northern Italy

Firefighters rescued two boys from a swollen river near Vicenza, in northern Italy, on Monday, September 2, bringing them to safety uninjured after they were “surprised by the flooding”.

Footage released by Italy’s Vigili del Fuoco service shows one of the boys being hoisted from the river, while the other one waits his turn.

The two boys were able to find temporary safety in an area on the side of the river after it became swollen by heavy rain, according to a local news report.

The two boys were reunited with their parents, firefighters said. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful