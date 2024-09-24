‘The Boys’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Even ahead of the recently launched finale of The Boys Season 4, it was known that this would be the penultimate season of Prime Video’s superhero series. Season 5 is in the early stages of development, but there are some hints here and there of what’s to come at the end of the Eric Kripke run show.

Season 4’s premiere saw a 21% increase in total viewers compared to Season 3’s first four days on the streamer. The penultimate installment tackled political themes ahead of the 2024 election, and the finale had to undergo a name change following the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump just days before the final episode launched.

More from Deadline

For everything we know about The Boys Season 5, read on below:

When will The Boys Season 5 come out?

In an interview from Season 4’s launch, showrunner Eric Kripke hinted that production on Season 5 would take at least two years before the final product is complete, so the earliest that the last season could come out would be in the middle of 2026.

Kripke told Deadline that the Season 5 writer’s room had convened a month or five weeks before the launch of Season 4, which was June 13.

RELATED: The Boys’ Boss Eric Kripke On What To Expect In Final Season 5, Potential Jeffrey Dean Morgan Spinoff & Season 4’s “Scary” Political Poignancy

“Usually from about when you start the writers room, and we started like about a month ago, five weeks ago, to when generally you hit the air, it’s about two years and change,” he told Deadline. “I know where I want it to end up, but we spent the first probably four weeks of the room just talking about like overall mythology and where we want the story to go.”

Who will be in The Boys Season 5?

The established cast of the series includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four welcomed Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with cameos from Tilda Swinton and Will Ferrell.

As announced at Comic-Con on July 26, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will return to Season 5 as a series regular.

(L-R) Antony Starr (Homelander), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman)

Claudia Doumit, who played Vice President-elect Victoria Neuman for three seasons on the show, has confirmed her character’s death, though with The Boys, there are creative ways to get around such things.

Daveed Diggs has also joined the show for the fifth and final season.

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Finale: Claudia Doumit On This “Surreal Moment” In America, Fictional VP-Elect’s Fate, & The Focus For Season 5

“I think it’s a pretty permanent death,” she told Deadline tied to the Season 4 finale. The Australian actress also nodded to her cast members who will continue the show’s arc.

“It is time for Neuman’s story to be over. I fully believe that, because you have so many cool characters, that you have to wrap up their stories, and you only have one season left to do it. Actually, you only have eight episodes left to do it,” she said. “You want to give them as much story time as those characters, like Butcher, Annie (Starlight) deserve. People have been watching those cool characters for four seasons now, so they should be the focus in the final season.

Jared Padalecki, who worked with Eric Kripke on Supernatural, has already accepted the possible invitation to work on Season 5 of The Boys.

“We have talked [about a role]. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever,” Padalecki told Deadline. “I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’”

RELATED: Jared Padalecki On Reteaming With Eric Kripke For ‘The Boys’: “The Answer Is Yes”

Is Season 5 the last season of The Boys?

Season 5 is the last season of the flagship series. Eric Kripke confirmed that this was his plan from the beginning.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

Kripke told Deadline that he has the story’s finale ending in mind and how to get there in broad strokes,

“I know that moment where the title card comes up and it says six months later, and you see where everybody is,” he said. “I know that. I can really write the last 10 pages of this story right now.”

Are there more seasons of Gen V?

Gen V is a spinoff show of The Boys which was recently renewed for a second season, so the world will continue there.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, run by Vought International, the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

RELATED: ‘Gen V’ Season 1 Finale: EPs Michele Fazekas & Eric Kripke On Running Into Controversy, ‘The Boys’ Crossover & Season 2

Production on the show’s second season has been delayed in the wake of the death of star Chance Perdomo. Producers confirmed in a statement that they will not recast Perdomo’s role of Andre Anderson after the actor’s untimely death in March.

Does The Boys have other spinoff shows?

At Comic-Con 2024, Jensen Ackles attended the panel for The Boys on Friday July 26 to announce a spinoff of The Boys in which he will reprise the role of Soldier Boy alongside Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront. Paul Grellong, executive producer on The Boys will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new show, Vought Rising.

A spinoff series, The Boys: Mexico, has also been announced. The offshoot will hail from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. Luna and Bernal are also considering appearing in smaller roles in the series. A search is currently underway for a co-showrunner to join creator, writer and executive producer Dunnet-Alcocer, who is now working on the script.

Will Eric Kripke be involved in The Boys spinoffs?

Kripke hopes to be involved in the expansion of the world, but not as a showrunner.

“For those shows, I won’t be the day-to-day showrunner,” he told Deadline. “I’ll give notes on scripts, and help them break story when they need me, but not the 24/7 in the grind.”

RELATED: ‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff In Works At Amazon From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.