‘The Boys’ Star Valorie Curry Has A Twisted Wish For Her Character In The Show’s Final Season

‘The Boys’ Star Valorie Curry Has A Twisted Wish For Her Character In The Show’s Final Season

The way Valorie Curry wants her character’s story to end on “The Boys” is probably not what you expected.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, the actor revealed she doesn’t want her “awful” character, Misty Tucker Gray, better known as Firecracker, to survive the show’s fifth and final season.

Firecracker joined “The Boys” in Season 4, becoming a part of The Seven superhero group after rising to fame by spewing out controversial conspiracy theories on her ultra-conservative platform.

“I hope she dies. She has it coming from many people. She’s awful. She’s horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it’s not because of the meds, because that seems too easy,” Curry said of her character, adding that it should be Sister Sage, another member of The Seven played by Susan Heyward, who gets to take Firecracker out.

“It should be Sage, right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff,” she said.

Firecracker is an anti-LGBTQ character in the superhero satire series. Curry, who identifies as a lesbian, previously spoke with THR about why she wasn’t turned off by playing the bigoted character.

“It sounds so gross to say, but I really connected with her right off the bat,” she said.

The “Tick” star went on to say that playing someone “so vocally anti-trans and homophobic” is like poetic justice because “it should be somebody from the [LGBTQ] community who’s getting to make a clown out of her. So there isn’t any ambiguity.”

Seasons 1-4 of “The Boys” are streaming on Prime Video.

Related...