BPD find remnants of possible exploded devices

Baltimore police have secured a neighborhood where devices are believed to have exploded and another was found intact. City police said officers responded around 5:35 a.m. Sunday to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the 1500 block of Guilford Avenue. Police said officers found remnants of two potentially exploded devices, and an additional device that was believed to be unexploded.