A bra expert shows us how to choose the right plus-size sports bra

Finding the perfect plus-size sports bra can require a lot of research and patience since you’re looking for both support and comfort. However, bra expert Kimmay Caldwell says that while there are no one-size-fits-all rules for plus-sized babes, there are a few tips that can make your search a little easier. We took her best advice for finding a sports bra that strikes the perfect balance between cute, comfy, and supportive, and then rounded up a few of the best options out there.

How to find the right plus-size sports bra:

Know your size. First, Caldwell says it’s important to know that with bras, including sports and active bra types, plus-size is typically defined as band sizes 38 and up. Second, she explains that plus-size does not necessarily mean full-busted. “You can wear a fuller band size and have a smaller cup size,” Caldwell tells HelloGiggles. However, the cup size is relative to the band size, so a G-cup in a smaller band size like 32 would be considered a full bust, while a B-cup in a 42 would be considered a plus-size band, but not a full bust.

When selecting the bra of your choice, Caldwell advises selecting a piece that uses bra sizing. In addition, she suggests selecting a sports bra with adjustable straps and band so you can get a customized fit to your body. Pick your bra based on your activity level. It’s also wise to determine the level of physical activity you plan to use the bra for, according to Caldwell. High-impact activities, like running, require firm support and coverage, while low-key activities require less. And if you’re doing something that requires a lot of bending (think yoga), she suggests picking a piece that is wire-free.

10 Best Plus-Size Sports Bras:

1Best for high-impact activities: Cacique intimates High-Impact Wicking Molded Underwire Sport Bra





Feel good about giving that boxing or cardio class your all with this moisture-wicking sports bra that will keep you dry and supported. Molded microfiber cups and an adjustable hook-and-eye back closure keeps the girls in place during more strenuous activity.

2Best for medium-impact activities: Brooks Maia Back-Adjustable Medium-Impact Sports Bra





Great for cardio-intensive exercises, this sports bra offers four-way stretch, which enhances mobility.

3Best for low-impact activities: Olga Easy Does It Wire Free Contour Bra





Pack this wire-free contour bra in your gym bag for your next yoga class. Its all-over stretch fabric keeps your breasts in place during low-impact activities.

