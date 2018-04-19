The Brabham BT62 is a 700 Horsepower Track Slayer

From Road & Track

Up until February, Brabham had been known as one of the greatest F1 teams in history, with four drivers' and two constructors' World Championship titles. But ever since David Brabham, the Le Mans-winner son of Sir Jack Brabham, announced the debut of Brabham Automotive, we've been eager to learn more about the company's first new car in decades.

As it turns out, the track-only BT62 will debut on the 4th of May, sporting an extreme carbon fiber rear wing providing "over 1200kg [2645 lbs.] of downforce" at speed. In the grand hall of the latest aero shelves, that figure puts the BT62 somewhere between the equally track-limited McLaren Senna GTR and the barely road-legal Apollo IE. Brabham's version also features dramatic LED accent taillights.

The impressive list of numbers continues with a dry weight of 2142 lbs, a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 providing 700 horses, and a price tag of over $1.4 million. For that kind of money, the BT62 will also come with six-piston carbon brakes front and rear, lifted straight out of the current Formula 1 tech bin.

Those lucky 75 who can purchase one will also join a Brabham driver development program, taking them to various track events, not unlike Ferrari's XX, McLaren's GTR and Aston Martin's AMR programs.

