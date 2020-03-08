Brad Gushue captures 3rd Brier title in 4 years

It wasn't all that long ago Brad Gushue wondered if he'd ever be a Brier champion after 13 appearances without ever hoisting the historic Tankard trophy.

Times have changed in a hurry. Gushue is now a three-time Brier champion.

On Sunday night in front of a boisterous, capacity crowd inside the Leon's Centre downtown Kingston, the St. John's skip put on a curling clinic, shooting 97 per cent and defeating Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 7-3 to claim his third title in the last four years.

"We had a chip on our shoulder because in some of the lead up to this you hear about the favourites and we weren't included. To be honest, that bothered us," Gushue said.

"I think it really motivated us in the playoffs to play our best."

Gushue was unstoppable early in the game, highlighted by a tough double takeout to score three in the third end after a fourth Bottcher mistake – those three points gave Newfoundland and Labrador a comfortable 4-1 lead, one they would not relinquish.

After the game Gushue's parents, Maureen and Raymond Gushue, rushed to their son, hugging him and celebrating in the stands. It's his 143rd career victory at the Brier, padding his lead as the winningest skip in the history of the event – Kevin Martin and Russ Howard are next in line with 113 wins each.

"I thought a perfectly executed game on our behalf. Couldn't have asked for a better effort," Gushue said.

The Brier championship title is a lucrative win for Gushue – the team takes home $105,000 plus an extra $169,440 of Sport Canada Funding over the next two years.

The win also books a spot the Olympic trials in Saskatoon in December 2021.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker are now Team Canada at the Men's World Championship in Scotland later this month.

They also earn a direct entry into next year's Brier in Kelowna as Team Canada.

"We're the best curling nation in the world so when you get to wear that Maple Leaf on your back and represent your country it's a huge honour."

Bottcher drops third-straight Brier Final

For Bottcher, it was a third-straight Brier final defeat.

It was a nightmarish evening on the ice for Bottcher, who missed four critical shots early in the game.

He seemed to struggle in a way the usually stoic, poised and confident skip normally doesn't.

"I'm okay. I'm so proud of the guys and myself for the week we had. Obviously a little painful coming up short," he said.

