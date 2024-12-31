Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce after eight-year battle

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on 19 September 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex couple signed off on their divorce on Monday, according to Jolie's lawyers, as reported by People magazine. "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer said in a statement.