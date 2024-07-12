Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Adult Children: What Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh Are Doing Now

From jobs in the movie industry to college, here's what the former couple's older offspring are up to

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with kids (from left) Pax, Zahara, Knox, Shiloh and Maddox in 2014.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to work out the terms of their divorce, many of their children have reached adulthood.

The two oldest — Maddox Chivan, 22, and Pax Thien, 20 — are following in their parents' footsteps in the film industry. "Maddox and Pax love the movie industry," a source tells PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, daughter Zahara Marley, 19, is attending college in Atlanta and daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 18, is pursuing her interest in dance. (The former couple also share twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, who turn 16 on July 12.)

"Overall, they are fantastic kids," says the source.



In July 2024, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Pitt "has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source said. They add, "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."

Read on for more of what the couple's adult children are up to now.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021

Maddox

Maddox, 22, graduated from a college in South Korea in 2023 with a degree in biochemistry. In 2019, a source told PEOPLE, "He got accepted to other universities but chose Yonsei [University],” the source said. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare."

In 2023, Maddox visited the White House with his mother. The mother-son duo attended a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Stefani Reynolds / AFP / Getty Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023.

Maddox and his brother Pax both participated in the production of Maria, the upcoming biopic of opera legend Maria Callas starring Jolie. "They both assisted on the Maria set," says the source. "Angie loved having them on set. The kids are all very focused and hard-working.”

Pax

Pax, 20, has worked on several projects with his famous mom.

He made a cameo in Jolie’s 2014 film Maleficent, voiced the character Yoo in his mom's 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3, assisted her along with Maddox on First They Killed My Father and worked in the assistant director department on Without Blood, a film Jolie directed.

JC Olivera/Getty Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

"We work well together," the mom of six told PEOPLE in 2022. "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Zahara

Zahara, 19, is currently studying at Spelman College, where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority. In April 2023, the Mu Pi Chapter welcomed its new members, including Zahara, with a luncheon at the The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta. Jolie, Maddox and Paxton attended the event, per a photo shared by a fan account dedicated to the actress.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend Variety's Power Of Women on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

The mother-daughter duo recently took a trip to New York City together, where they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport last May.



Shiloh

Shiloh, 18, practices dance at Movement Lifestyle Studio in Burbank, California, and often works with choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. "Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj," Carter wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Shiloh dancing to the song “Tanzania" in May 2024.

In August 2022, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh's dancing often brings him to tears. "It's very beautiful," he said. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

Franco Origlia/Getty Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals"

Shiloh recently made headlines when she filed to drop the "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday. A source familiar with the matter told PEOPLE that the teenager is requesting a new legal name, hoping to go by simply "Shiloh Jolie." Documents filed on May 27, 2024 that were obtained by PEOPLE also confirmed the report.



Read the original article on People.