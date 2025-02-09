Brad Pitt Is Bangin’ Wheels in (Mostly) On-Track Action Trailer for ‘F1’

Brad Pitt is getting his motor running in the Super Bowl teaser for “F1,” the Warner Bros./Apple blockbuster hitting theaters this summer.

There’s no dialogue in the 30-second teaser, which shows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who hasn’t been on the circuit in decades due to a crash that seriously injured him. But he comes out of retirement at the request of a longtime friend and team owner played by Javier Bardem, who asks him to mentor the hot young talent Noah Pearce, played by “Snowfall” star Damson Idris.

Warner Bros. is hoping that the “Top Gun: Maverick” team of director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co-writer Ehren Kruger can make box office lightning strike twice. Armed with a no-expense-spared budget funded by Apple, European film tax credits and sponsorship deals, “F1” also features cameos from all the top drivers on the Formula 1 circuit, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

“F1” hits U.S. theaters on June 27. Watch the teaser in the clip above.

