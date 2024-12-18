Brad Pitt ‘body double’ jailed for sexual offences including removing a condom

Luke Ford was given a 21-year extended sentence with 16 years in custody - POLICE SCOTLAND

An actor who claimed to have worked as Brad Pitt’s body double has been jailed for 16 years for a campaign of sexual and physical abuse against women.

Luke Ford, 35, was found guilty of abusing nine female victims, including the rape of six of them and the attempted rape of another.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how one of the attacks included so-called “stealthing” - which is defined as the intentional removal of a condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of the sexual partner.

It is the first prosecution in Scotland for stealthing, a form of rape that has become more prominent in the past week after Megan Barton-Hanson, a reality television star, revealed that she had been a victim.

On Wednesday, Ford was given a 21-year extended sentence with 16 years in custody. His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Ford, from Stirling, was a jobbing actor and model, who claimed to have featured as a stand-in for Brad Pitt in the film World War Z, which was shot in Glasgow in 2013.

Brad Pitt in a scene from World War Z which was filmed in Glasgow in 2013 - PARAMOUNT PICTURES

He also appeared in the video for Deacon Blue’s This Is A Love Song.

He targeted women on dating apps, first showering them with affection before financially exploiting, controlling and abusing them.

One of Ford’s victims, who spoke to STV News on the condition of anonymity, said he had been “quite obsessed with Brad Pitt”.

‘Became fixated’

“I honestly believe that he’s a serial perpetrator and a master manipulator and there’s many more victims out there,” she said

“He genuinely thought he was going to be the next Brad Pitt. I think there were multiple stunt doubles, but the way that he spun it – it looked like he was Brad Pitt’s one-and-only stunt double.

“But he became fixated with that time, and then he modelled his hair on Brad Pitt.”

In the stealthing case, Ford met a female psychologist on Tinder in 2017 and after a few dates they discussed having sex.

She messaged Ford stipulating that he use protection because she did not want to risk pregnancy and he responded, “good idea”.

When they were in bed, she handed him a condom, but he later told her that he had not used it.

‘I felt completely violated’

She said: “I was shocked and upset. I would not have had sex with him without a condom. I asked him to leave. I felt completely violated.”

When she confronted him the next day with concern that she could be pregnant, he angrily dismissed her as paranoid, saying that it was “no big deal” and to take the morning-after pill.

He texted: “Just get the pill and if you are pregnant get rid of it.”

Luke Ford, a jobbing actor and model, targeted women on dating apps

There have only been only two previous successful prosecutions for stealthing in the UK, in England in 2019 and earlier this year.

Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offending, said: “Luke Ford is a serial offender who demonstrated no respect for the consent of his victims.

“He was prepared to use manipulation, force or threats to carry out his abuse. He showed disregard for the importance of consent between partners.

“It is significant that amongst the many offences he committed our prosecutors were able to prove rape in Ford’s failure to use a condom during sex – without the consent of his then-partner.

“I hope that the many victims in this troubling case find some relief in Ford being held accountable for his offending. I commend them for their courage and strength.”