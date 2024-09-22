Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spend Date Night at Charity Event in Malibu

The duo matched in white tops as they appeared at the star-studded Rock4EB event

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Ines De Ramon and Brad Pitt attend Rock4EB 2024 on Sept. 21, 2024 in Malibu, California

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are having a date night for a good cause!

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Wolfs actor and jewelry designer stepped out at EBMRF's star-studded Rock4EB event, which raises funds for research and to find a cure for the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

Pitt, 60, sported a white button-up shirt and tan pants with a wide yellow check pattern, while de Ramon, 31, looked chic in a fashionable white tank-top and a pair of tan pants. She carried a sweater with her, and accessorized her look with a long gold necklace and tan handbag. The couple also both wore stylish shades during the sunny day in Malibu.

Pitt sat next to de Ramon, smiling throughout the night, though the actor also made sure to take a few photos with children in attendance.

A video shared to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram showed Pitt smiling next to a young girl as he knelt down and posed for some photos with him — before she proudly showed the actor her necklace.



Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Ines De Ramon and Brad Pitt attend Rock4EB on Sept. 21, 2024 in Malibu

Rock4EB began at 4 p.m. at a private residence, and the itinerary for the couple, and others in attendance, included a performance from Pink and Dallas Green, dinner and cocktails, a silent auction and hosting duties taken on by Judd Apatow.

The event also featured famous faces such as Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, Courteney Cox and others in attendance.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Brad Pitt attends Rock4EB on Sept. 21, 2024

Pitt and de Ramon's latest outing came just weeks after they made their red carpet debut at the Wolfs premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1, after almost two years of dating.

The pair have been together since late 2022, and during the premiere, they posed with the actor's costar in the movie, George Clooney, and his wife Amal Clooney. Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo jacket with flare pants, while de Ramon went with a floor-length Entire Studios gown.

The couple has also been spotted out in New York City recently, including on Sept. 8, before later grabbing dinner at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 following the U.S. premiere of Pitt's latest film.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this summer that things between Pitt and his parter are "serious," adding that "things have been amazing since they moved in together."

"It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating," the source said, adding: "Brad loves so many things about her. She's great for him."

