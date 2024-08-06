How Brad Pitt Inspired Shannen Doherty When She Was Filming “90210 ”Reboot

Doherty revealed she was "always scared to use props" while filming until watching Brad Pitt’s films

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty From left: Brad Pitt and Shannen Doherty

Before her untimely death, Shannen Doherty revealed that she was inspired by watching Brad Pitt’s films.

During a conversation with her Charmed costar Tony Denison on The House of Halliwell podcast, which was released after Doherty’s death, the late actress admitted she was “always scared to use props” while filming the fantasy drama series.

Doherty recalled how she avoided props after being told by script supervisors to “make sure that you mimic or or copy exactly what that was, when you were eating, when you were doing this so that all the different angles you're matching, and it's easier for an editor.”

"I was so hyper-aware of that,” she said on the Aug. 6 episode. “I know that you were as well, and it wasn't until I did the reboot of 90210 where I was, like, screw it. And I ate in every single scene because I love Brad Pitt in a couple of his movies where he was always eating. And so I was like, I'm gonna do that too to take myself out of my head.”



FOX via Getty Shannen Doherty on "BH90210"

Doherty ended up liking using props “a lot” on the reboot of 90210, titled BH90210, but noted, “ I think on Charmed it was so hard because we had to match everything perfectly."



Ironically, Doherty’s 90210 costar Jason Priestley was roommates with Pitt.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in January, Priestley, 54, recalled that he and Pitt lived together "for a brief period of time" in an arrangement he described as three people "living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of L.A."



FOX Image Collection via Getty L-R: Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

"Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster," Priestley said, when asked what Pitt was like as a roommate. "But Brad was okay. We used to play this game, all of us, to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?’"

The actor said Pitt frequently won those competitions at the time. "Always Brad," he shared. "I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty From left: Jason Priestley and Brad Pitt

Priestley previously shared details of his time living with Pitt in his 2014 book Jason Priestley: A Memoir.

On top of sharing tales of his shower-free competitions with Pitt, The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time that Priestley wrote in the book that he and Pitt first met when their third roommate let Pitt sleep in Priestley's bed while Priestley was away.

“We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley wrote in his memoir, per THR. He and Pitt's time living together came before Pitt broke out in 1991's Thelma and Louise and Priestley began his years-long role on 90210. “We were all broke.”

Priestley told HuffPost in 2014 that he and Pitt "sort of lost touch with each other" as they found success in Hollywood throughout the 1990s.



