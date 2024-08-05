Brad Pitt Source Slams Angelina Jolie's 'Never-Ending Attacks' amid Their Ongoing Winery Legal Battle

Attorneys for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been engaged in a legal battle over the French winery they co-owned, Château Miraval, since February 2022

A source close to Brad Pitt is responding to Angelina Jolie's latest filing in her ongoing legal battle with her ex over Château Miraval, the French winery they previously co-owned together.

Jolie's attorneys recently filed court documents arguing that Pitt tried to have Jolie sign a revised non-disclosure agreement "specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," while arguing in support of a recent motion to compel Pitt to disclose personal communications.

"This was a simple business dispute, but sadly, this legal attack is just the latest example of them harming the entire family by making it personal," the source says.

Pitt's attorneys previously described Jolie's motion "wide-ranging and intrusive."

"The other side is desperately and repeatedly trying to do anything to distract from the fact that it was her — and not Brad — who requested an NDA about the divorce, a fact which completely undermines the legitimacy of their never-ending attacks," the source close to Pitt says. "They don't want anyone to focus on the fact that she deprived the kids of their inheritance of Miraval by breaching the agreement and selling it and taking the money."



Pitt, 60, originally sued Jolie, 49, for selling her stake in Château Miraval to a third party, Tenute del Mondo, in 2022. He alleges Jolie's sale of her stake in the winery violated a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. The ongoing legal battle has overlapped at times with a separate conflict regarding the custody of their children, half of whom have now reached legal age: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source close to Jolie says, “Brad Pitt’s insistence on an NDA to cover up his criminal conduct is

unconscionable, and no abuse survivor should be coerced and forced into silence. She never pressed charges, she left him all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place. Yet he was not satisfied and still he sued her and continues to attack her in the press today. All she wants is peace and the ability to heal their family.”



On July 15, Pitt's attorneys asked for Jolie's motion regarding her ex-husband's personal communications to be denied and alleged Jolie wanted him to produce communications regarding "such sensitive issues as therapy he voluntarily undertook" in the wake of the 2016 family plane ride that led to their divorce, even after Pitt volunteered to produce "documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight." They additionally stated that Pitt's communications from that time period are not relevant to the former couple's dispute over the winery.



Meanwhile, Jolie's attorneys claimed in court documents that Pitt "waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie" and that Jolie herself "has no desire to litigate these issues and for years never publicly discussed any of it."

"Rather than appreciate her discretion, Pitt sought to contractually mandate and enforce it," the documents read. "Because she refused, he seeks to punish her, demanding $67 million plus punitive damages. In so doing, Pitt placed his conduct squarely at issue."

Another source recently told PEOPLE that nearly eight years after their breakup, Pitt and Jolie's divorce settlement is still being hashed out. "Both sides are still talking," the source close to the couple said of remaining issues in the negotiations, "but it's not done yet."



