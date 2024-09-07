BRADEN LIVE SHOT 1

Latest Stories
New Bruins Star Dislikes One Thing About Boston
This new Boston Bruins star is enjoying the city, but there is one thing that he is not a big fan of.
- People
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Season-Opener Win: See the Photos!
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Insider Shares Big McDavid Contract Update
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
- People
What Happened to Johnny Manziel? All About His Ups and Downs Since Leaving the NFL – and What He's Doing Now
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift and Mecole Hardman's fiancée Chariah Gordon delivered the best postgame 'interview' after Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
- The Daily Beast
U.S. Open Final Inching Closer to Battle of 2 Billionaire Families
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
- CBC
Here's why a judge let 5 former NHLers skip pretrial arguments in their sexual assault case
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
- People
Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs' Season-Opener in Kansas City: 'How Are You Guys?'
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
- Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ opening night win against the Ravens
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
- The Canadian Press
Blue Jackets fans and players remember the Gaudreau brothers at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
These LIV Golf players are in danger of being relegated with one regular-season event left
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
- WWD
Taylor Swift’s Curve-sculpting Versace Corset Top and Shorts Launch Her New Kansas City Chiefs Outfits Era
The singer watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game wearing Versace's denim Medusa corset top, red Giuseppe Zanotti boots and gold jewelry.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Sign Veteran Forward to AHL Deal
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Looking Good in Brossard
There's nothing like a big transaction to get Montreal Canadiens fans excited for the season.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 1 picks: Dolphins-Jags, Aaron Rodgers’ Jets comeback, 5 big upsets & the rest
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
- FTW Outdoors
8 photos of Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle as the tennis star is on the rise
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Why the Maple Leafs Signed Defenseman Marshall Rifai to a Two-Year Extension
Rifai is entering the second year of a similar deal — a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 — he signed in July 2023.
- The Canadian Press
Australia coach fired for supporting a South Korean swimmer at the Olympics
SYDNEY (AP) — Swimming Australia has fired coach Michael Palfrey over comments made at the Paris Olympics where he said he hoped a South Korean athlete would beat Australian swimmers.
- The Canadian Press
Sao Paulo beefs up security for Brazil's 1st ever NFL game as players raise crime concerns
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
- FTW Outdoors
Why did the Ravens get penalized for three illegal formations on their first drive of the 2024 NFL season?
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…