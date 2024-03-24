Bradenton crash killed Sarasota bicyclist. Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a Sarasota bicyclist was killed in a crash in Manatee County on Friday, the agency said in a news release.

The wreck happened at 9 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 70 and Caruso Road in the Bradenton area, FHP said.

Troopers say a 28-year-old Sarasota man was riding a bike northbound across S.R. 70 in a crosswalk when he was hit by a red sedan that was driving east.

The Sarasota man was thrown off the bicycle and onto the median, FHP said. He was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital with serious injuries, where he died on Saturday, FHP said.

The driver left the scene of the crash in the red sedan, FHP said.

In an update on Sunday, troopers said they have impounded the suspected hit-and-run vehicle from a Manatee County home. They shared a photo of a red sedan with a damaged hood and windshield.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, FHP said.

Anyone with information can contact Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (347) or Manatee County Crime Stoppers.