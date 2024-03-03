Bradenton pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Manatee County crash, FHP says

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV while trying to cross a street in the Bradenton area on Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers have not yet been able to identify the woman who was killed.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on Ninth Street East, north of 301 Boulevard East in the Bradenton area of Manatee County, FHP said.

Troopers say the woman attempted to cross Ninth Street from the west sidewalk when she was hit by an SUV driving north.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The SUV driver, a 61-year-old Bradenton man, was uninjured, according to the crash investigation report.

The investigation continued on Sunday.