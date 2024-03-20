Bradenton pizza restaurant temporarily closed after inspectors find rodent droppings

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections, Nonna’s Pizza in Bradenton was temporarily closed after inspectors found signs of rodent activity on site:

Nonna’s Pizza, 7604 Cortez Road W. #10, Bradenton — Inspected and temporarily shut down March 14

High priority: An inspector observed approximately 50 rodent droppings under dry food storage shelves, approximately 40 droppings around a water heater and approximately six droppings on a plate in a dry storage area.

High priority: Bottles of bleach were stored next to food in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Six violations, including a soiled exhaust hood on the cook line, a back kitchen exit that was not protected with a self-closing door and six damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on March 15 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.