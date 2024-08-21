Bradford house fire – latest: Westbury Road blaze kills three children and woman, launching murder probe

Three children and a woman were killed in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 29-year-old woman died at the house in Bradford, while two girls, aged one and nine, and a five-year-old boy died later in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital with what officers say are critical injuries.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and was domestic-related.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

Police have cordoned off the area around the house as investigations are under way into what happened:

Detectives appeal for witnesses and footage

Investigators are asking for witnesses to describe what they saw following a fire in Bradford that killed three children and a 29-year-old woman.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Photos show house damaged by flames and smoke

Photos show the extent of the damage to the house in Westbury Road, Bradford:

Neighbours tried to help as screams heard

A woman who lives in the street told the Telegraph and Argus that neighbours rushed to try to help as screams were heard and smoke filled the air.

“My husband went up the street to see if he could help.

“He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.

“But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too.”

The woman said: “There was really thick smoke coming up the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.

“You could hear screaming.

“I was scared to go up there to see because you don’t know what’s happening.”

Man under arrest injured by fire

Police say the man under arrest was badly injured by the flames.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder.

“He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic-related.”

Fire suspected to have been started deliberately

Police believe the fire in Westbury Road, Bradford, was started deliberately and was domestic-related.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder after being called to the house in the early hours of the morning.

Scene of the fire

This is the road where the fire broke out:

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people, including three children, died in a house fire in Bradford.

Two girls, one aged nine and the other one, and a five-year-old boy were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries.

A 29-year-old woman also died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road just after 2am on Wednesday, the force said.