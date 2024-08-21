Bradford house fire: Three children among four killed in 'deliberate' blaze as police make murder arrest

Three children and a woman have died following a house fire that was started deliberately in Bradford, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a property on Westbury Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

All three later died from injuries sustained in the fire, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 29-year-old woman was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the incident was domestic-related.

Officers were called at 2.07am on Wednesday by the fire service to reports of the house fire.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson from West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder.

“He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire. “While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious can contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.