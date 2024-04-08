Bradford: Young mother stabbed to death while pushing pram named as hunt for killer continues

Habibur Masum is wanted by police in connection with the stabbing (West Yorkshire Police)

A young mother who was stabbed to death while pushing a baby in a pram in Bradford on Saturday has been identified as 27-year-old Kulsama Akter.

West Yorkshire Police revealed the woman’s identity at a press conference on Monday afternoon, as the hunt for her killer continued.

Ms Akter had been pushing her five-month-old son in a buggy on a shopping trip in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday, when she was attacked by a male suspect who then fled. She later died in hospital.

A manhunt is underway for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with the killing.

Police said Masum, from Oldham, is known to Ms Akter. West Yorkshire Police has confirmed Masum was also known to police.

The scene in Bradford city centre where Kulsama Akter was attacked (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Both he and Ms Akter had had previous contact with Greater Manchester Police. The force has referred itself to police watchdog, following Ms Akter’s death.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said Masum was last seen walking in the direction of a park having got off a bus.

“Masum is a slim Asian man and was last seen wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines, grey tracksuit bottoms and maroon trainers,” he said.

“On Saturday he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus.

“He was last seen walking in the direction of Bradford Moor Park, this is our last confirmed sighting of him.”

Officers urged anyone who sees Masum not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately.

As the hunt for the suspect continues, police have conducted “a number of raids” in Burnley, Oldham, and Chester.

During the raids, officers arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said on Monday.

He said a “significant” number of police officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and examining CCTV, while patrols in Bradford have been ramped up in a bid to reassure residents.

A knife was recovered from the scene of Saturday’s attack, while Ms Akter’s baby was unharmed.

Story continues

Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon, West Yorkshire Police Officer Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said: “On Saturday April 6, shortly before 3:20pm Kulsama Akter was walking in Bradford city centre.

“Kulsama was with her young baby at this time, and was walking along Westgate when she was attacked and stabbed multiple times.”

“The emergency services were called at 3:21pm. However, despite the best efforts of members of the public, ambulance crews, and hospital staff, Kulsama sadly lost her life due to the injuries.

“Her baby is safe and well and was not harmed in this incident.”

Greater Manchester Police said it has referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with both Ms Akter and suspect Habibur Masum.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes from GMP Oldham district said: “We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsama Akter’s family at this truly distressing time.

“Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of enquiry to locate him. I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 as a matter of urgency.

“Due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsama Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak’s thoughts are with the family of the victim following Saturday’s “horrendous incident”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can’t comment more broadly on an ongoing police investigation, but obviously it is being looked at urgently and we will support the police in their efforts to catch the perpetrator and bring them to justice.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Saturday’s attack on a young woman was appalling, and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

“We urge the public to support West Yorkshire Police’s appeal and to come forward if they have any information.

“While a live investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

There was no sign of any police activity in the area on Monday morning but one bunch of flowers had been laid close to where the attack happened.

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999. Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.