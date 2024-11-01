Bradley Cooper and Ex Irina Shayk Reunite on Halloween to Trick-or-Treat with Daughter Lea, 7, in New York City

The former couple welcomed daughter Lea in March 2017 and split two years later

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and daughter

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a spooky night out with their little girl.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the former couple took their 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine trick-or-treating in New York City. The proud mom, 38, shared a carousel full of snaps on her Instagram, including one family photo from their outing.

In the picture, Shayk channeled Tomb Raider character Lara Croft, rocking all black and an extra-long braid, while Cooper went undercover in a full furry animal costume. Their little one dressed as a witch, wearing a long, black dress, green face paint and carrying a broomstick.

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and daughter on Halloween

In more photos, the family of three was spotted enjoying the holiday fun all together. The proud parents can be seen holding Lea's hands in multiple shots while walking from door to door.

The former couple welcomed Lea in March 2017 before splitting two weeks later. During their relationship, they made only a handful of public appearances together, preferring to keep their romance and their daughter out of the spotlight.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Shayk told Glamour UK in 2019. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Bradley Cooper and Lea

Regardless of their relationship status, Cooper and Shayk are "friendly and get along" for their daughter's sake. According to a source, the family traveled to Italy during the summer of 2023 at Lea's request.

"Lea wants them all to travel together," the insider told PEOPLE. "They both want to make Lea happy."

During an interview with Elle in November 2023, Shayk discussed the parenting dynamic between her and Cooper.

"He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of," she said. "It always works, but it always works because we make it work."