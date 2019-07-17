Brady Is Coming Back To 'Dance Moms' For A Super Challenging Performance

From Woman's Day

Everyone's replaceable in the Abby Lee Dance Company, but even Abby Lee Miller can't deny how good Brady Farrar is on Dance Moms. That's why she's bringing him back for next week's episode. Abby previously sent Brady home because she thought the rest of the team was using him as a crutch. Once the team won without Brady, Abby decided to bring him back. In a preview for the July 23 episode, Abby revealed that the ALDC would be competing in its hometown of Pittsburgh, and she wanted to "put [her] best foot forward." For Abby, that means having her star dancer back.

She teased Brady's return while explaining to the girls that they'd be doing a Bermuda Triangle-themed group dance about how people are rumored to disappear in that area. "This dancer disappeared and now they’re back," Abby said, welcoming Brady into the studio. She picked a challenging number for Brady's return — the team is dancing with real water under their feet, which could spell disaster if they slip.

When fans got a glimpse of Brady in the episode trailer, they were so excited. Brady was definitely a fan favorite and a standout star before he was unceremoniously kicked off the team for... being too good.

"PAUSE EVERYTHING BRADY IS BACK NEXT WEEK!!!!!" one fan tweeted.

Another viewer posted a gif of Brady giving a thumbs up alongside this caption, "When you see that Brady (America’s fave) gets to come back next week."

When you see that Brady (America’s fave) gets to come back next week. #DanceMoms pic.twitter.com/ukNj3XNGNt — Matt Schmalz (@MattSchmalzster) July 17, 2019

Most of the rest of the tweets about Brady's reappearance were some variation of, "BRADY IS BACK!" or "Brady's back next week! YAAAS!" or "Brady is back next week," followed by a ton of excited emojis.

Brady is back next week💯💯💯😍😍😍😍😍 #dancemoms — Marishika (@rishka11) July 17, 2019

Brady's back next week! YAAAS! #DanceMoms — Michael Anthony Butler (@MABACTS) July 17, 2019

In the "first look" of next week's episode that aired after the July 16 episode, Brady's mom mentioned that they may not be back for good, though. Abby didn't give them the go-ahead to completely return — she just knew she at least wanted Brady for the Pittsburgh competition. However, Brady's mom was clear: "He wants to stay."

Whether or not he gets to will likely depend on how well the group dance goes. If the rest of the girls can hold up their end of the dance, Abby may see that they can all flourish together. After all, in the preview for the episode, she said she partially brought Brady back because the girls were finally clicking and winning as a team without him. But if Brady outshines them all, she may want him to leave again so she can continue strengthening the rest of the team. Even with Elliana on the team, though, they were a little shorthanded since Savannah up and left with no explanation. Brady is basically just filling in her spot. And, if he stands out while he does it, more power to him.

The rest of the moms may be jealous of the attention Abby gives Brady, but there's no denying he's an extremely skilled dancer. That means viewers will be in for a real treat when he returns to the stage next week.

Watch all new episodes of Dance Moms season 8 on Tuesday nights on Lifetime and catch up on all the old seasons on Hulu .

