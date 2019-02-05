Brady says 'G.O.A.T.' talk makes him 'cringe'

You can call Tom Brady a six-time Super Bowl champion.

Just don't call the New England Patriots quarterback the "G.O.A.T." He doesn't like it.

"It makes me cringe," Brady said Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" after show host and former NFL star Michael Strahan said he thought the Patriots star was the greatest of all time.

"I guess I take compliments worse than I ... I wish you would say, ‘You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more.'" he added. "And I'll say, ‘Thank you very much, I'll prove you wrong.'"

Like it or not, Brady proved he belongs in the G.O.A.T. discussion by leading the Patriots to a 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. He is the only player in NFL history to collect six rings.

At 41, Brady isn't finished building his legacy. He has said he wants to play until he is 45. Strahan said Brady was "cutting yourself short" and suggest playing until he was 50.

"Fifty is too long," Brady said. "I think 45 is the goal."

--Field Level Media