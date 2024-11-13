Brampton, Ont., reaches tentative agreement with union representing city workers

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The City of Brampton says it reached a tentative agreement with the union representing 1,200 municipal employees on Tuesday after workers went on strike last Thursday.

The city says members of CUPE 831, a local unit of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, will hold a ratification vote on Friday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says in a statement that the city has offered a "fair, multi-year agreement" similar to that of neighbouring municipality Mississauga.

The union has previously said it had been trying to negotiate a deal with the city for close to nine months.

The strike had caused significant disruptions, including public transit delays, and reduced services across the city.

The union represents workers responsible for transit, road maintenance and administration, among other city services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press