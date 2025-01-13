Brand new £1 million playground on Thames damaged in 'senseless act of vandalism'

Blue paint was sprayed all over the playground (Bexley Council)

Police are investigating after a brand new million-pound playground on the River Thames was damaged “in a senseless act of vandalism”.

Brand new playground equipment which was due to go in the relandscaped Riverside Gardens in Eirth in south east London in Spring.

Bexley Council shared pictures of the new play equipment sprayed with blue paint.

Play equipment was sprayed with blue paint (Bexley Council)

The newly refurbished Riverside Gardens are due to open later this year and include new seating, a children’s playground and an outdoor fitness zone, as well as a community gardening area maintained by Friends of Riverside Gardens.

It has been built along a ‘Thames Water promenade’ running the length of the gardens and opening them up to riverside views.

ADVERTISEMENT

The re-landscaped gardens aim to bring residents and visitors closer to the River Thames “while enjoying the green open space on Erith High Street,” according to Erect Architecture.

The play equipment is believed to have cost a million pounds (Bexley Council)

The new playground is understood to have cost around £1 million, according to local newspaper News Shopper.

Bexley’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor Cafer Munur said: “This is a disgusting act of senseless vandalism that achieves nothing but upset in our community.

“We are working with the Police and will use any evidence available to ensure that the criminal who broke into the Riverside Gardens and did this is brought to justice.

“There are lots of flats in that area and I’d urge anyone with any information that might help to come forward.”