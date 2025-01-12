Brand new net-zero 'ghost school' will never open due to lack of pupils
Parents are fuming after a newly built net-zero primary school closed before a single pupil entered a classroom – due to lack of demand. Waterside Primary School in Trent Basin, Nottingham, was supposed to open last September and promised to serve 210 pupils with 30 nursery places on offer. But only a few parents applied for their children to attend the school in Trent Basin, Nottingham, so it was shut before term even started. It was hoped children living in the new 350-home Nottingham Waterside Trent Basin development would attend the school.