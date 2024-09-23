Brandenburg exit polls show Social Democrats ahead of far right

STORY: :: Scholz's Social Democrats celebrate likely win

over far right in German state vote

:: Potsdam, Germany

:: September 22, 2024

:: Dietmar Woidke, Social Democrat, Brandenburg State Premier

“When an openly, in big parts and overall openly right-wing extremist party in our state scores around 30% of votes, it’s hugely alarming for all of us, for all democrats, for everyone who stands up for freedom, openness and tolerance. Despite all the pride we feel today due to the good result, we must take this seriously. We must continue the debate after this election campaign. Brandenburg only has a chance if Brandenburg remains a liberal-minded and tolerant state.”

The SPD, which has governed the state surrounding the capital Berlin since reunification in 1990, scored 30.9% of the vote, ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany on 29.2%, in a last-minute comeback, according to provisional official results by the State Electoral Commissioner.