Brandi Glanville Says She Hasn’t Had Sex Since 'Last October’ Due to Facial Disfigurement

"I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really," the reality star said on the most recent episode of her podcast

Brandi Glanville is getting candid about the toll her current health crisis is taking on her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, opened up about the medical mystery affecting her face on the Dec. 29 episode of her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, revealing that she has not been intimate with another person in more than a year.

The reality star explained that she recently met with plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow from the show Botched, claiming that he said it could take up to “five years” for her face to return to its normal appearance.

“Five years is way too long for me to wait,” Glanville said on the podcast. “I have s--- to do. I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since last October. I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."

Glanville then said that while Dubrow is a “lovely man,” she ultimately decided that he was not the right fit for her current goals, noting that she ultimately wants a more in-depth medical assessment in order to figure out what is happening to her.

“I want to run tests, and I wanna get another MRI and another CAT scan and do all the things. I wanna get to the bottom of this. I just don't wanna guess at what it is,” she explained.

The reality star also shared that she currently has no real answers right now, despite consulting multiple doctors.

“I have four different opinions from these four different great doctors of what it could possibly be,” she explained. “So if they're perplexed, I'm perplexed, and there is no answer right now, you know? That's it.”

“My face is f----- but it is what it is. I had 50 good years,” Glanville joked.

Joy Malone/Getty Brandi Glanville in 2022

Despite feeling frustrated with her current situation, Glanville said that going public with her health issues took “this giant pressure off of me,” adding that she felt like she didn’t have to “hide anymore.”

“I was hiding and isolating in f------ misery, not wanting to share what was going on with anyone and not wanting to see anyone," she explained.

In 2023, Glanville revealed she had been experiencing facial swelling, which she said at the time was due to stress-induced angioedema. More recently, the TV personality said she had all of her facial filler dissolved and that one expert told her the issue could be caused by a parasite.

“I’ve been on meds this whole year,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

She went on to tell the outlet that she suspects the issue may have started during a trip to Morocco while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.



“We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat,” she claimed. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

Glanville also told ET that she ultimately decided to start sharing photos of her condition because she was tired of hearing rumors about herself.

“Because I’m so sick of the narrative that I’m sitting around having plastic surgery all the time,” she explained. “First of all, I couldn’t afford it if I wanted it … This is why I'm sitting at home. This is why I'm not on red carpets. Because I don’t want to go out like this.”

“Everyone thinks I’m so tough, but I’m fragile right now,” she continued to ET. “It’s a very fragile time for me. I don’t remember a day when I haven’t cried. So leave me the f--- alone.”

Glanville said she is hoping to finally get to the root of her facial disfigurement in the coming year, adding, “Honestly, health is wealth and that’s all I want."



