Brandon councillors battle over 9.4% tax hike

The city of Brandon says a hefty property tax increase is necessary as they face a growing cash crunch, but two councillors disagree saying that the city hasn’t done enough to control spending.

“We have too many around this table that are running the ice cream truck and want to make everyone happy,” city of Brandon councillor Bruce Luebke said during budget deliberation meetings that took place over the weekend in Brandon.

“We don’t want to make hard decisions, and I think we need to have a different philosophy when we come to this table.”

On Saturday, after two days of meetings that were at times tense, Brandon passed their 2024 budget, which includes a property taxes increase of 9.4% in Manitoba’s second-largest city, which is home to more than 50,000 people.

But the vote was not unanimous, as both Luebke and fellow councillor Shawn Berry opposed.

“I can’t look myself in the mirror and pass a 9.4% increase with what’s going on right now in the world,” Barry said.

“It’s too high for this city, too high for the taxpayers of this city, we have again refused to acknowledge costs and reduce some of the costs that we can in this city, and the result is now a high tax increase.”

The tax hike may not come as a surprise to some in Brandon after a city-commissioned report released in December showed that Brandon's taxes were approximately 47% lower than “comparable” Canadian cities and that the city would have little choice but to increase taxes significantly to make up for their current shortfall in municipal dollars.

“There is clear indication that tax increases have not been sufficient to reflect inflation,” the report stated.

In the city’s previous two budgets taxes increased by 1.9% in 2022, and 1.6% in 2023.

The report recommended the city either increase property taxes by 13% every year from 2024 to 2027, followed by 3% increases annually from 2028 to 2033, or raise taxes by 9% each year over the next 10 years.

Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett said the tax increase is necessary to provide the “quality of life” residents expect and given the city’s options the increase is “reasonable.”

“This budget has a real focus on what people need, what they deserve, and what really matters like clean water, safe streets, and a livable city,” Fawcett said. “We’re going to fix what’s crumbling. We’re going to make sure Brandon is safe. We’re going to invest in the quality of life.”

The 2024 budget includes funding for additional police officers and an expansion of the police cadet program, as well as funding for additional ambulances and paramedics.

It includes funding for an upgraded water treatment plant, land drainage improvements, and the establishment of a Medical Doctor Recruitment /Retention Program in Brandon.

The city will spend $3.9 million from the budget for a new ice plant at the Brandon Community Sportsplex.

Fawcett placed some of the blame for the tax increase on a funding freeze imposed by the province’s previous PC government, and added he hopes other levels of government will offer greater funding to help municipalities in Manitoba.

“For seven years, the province of Manitoba froze municipal funding and infrastructure aged and inflation soared while provincial funding was stagnant,” Fawcett said. “Brandon needs the provincial and federal governments to cover their fair share.”

The two councillors who voted against the budget were criticized by fellow councillor Kris Desjarlais, who said he believes the city was keeping tax increases too low over the past few years and that forced the high increase this year.

“I thought we were coming in too low for several years in a row, so I guess I’m a little disheartened that we have councillors voting against it because somehow they don’t believe that we want to tighten this ship as well,” Desjarlais said.

“We have done a pretty good job considering the ridiculous fiscal situation that we have been put in.”

Desjarlais added he knows there will likely be criticism from some residents about the increase, but he said other municipalities in the province will likely be forced to make the same types of “difficult decisions” as they finalize their budgets.

“We are going to take it on the chin, but we’re not alone,” Desjarlais said.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun