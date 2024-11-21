Brandon ER staff seeing burnout, exhaustion, says letter

Reuters

(Reuters) -Hennessy is studying a plan to bottle cognac in China, the company owned by French luxury giant LVMH said on Tuesday, prompting hundreds of workers at its plant in southwestern France to go on strike. Hennessy said it is looking at all options to cope with antidumping measures imposed by Beijing last month, including shipping cognac to China where it could be bottled locally. China is the second-largest export market for cognac after the United States and the industry's most profitable territory, accounting for $1.7 billion in exports last year.