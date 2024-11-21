Brandon ER staff seeing burnout, exhaustion, says letter
A letter tabled by Manitoba's Progressive Conservative health critic Wednesday says Brandon's ER is "experiencing a very dire staffing crisis" and asks the province's health minister for help.
A letter tabled by Manitoba's Progressive Conservative health critic Wednesday says Brandon's ER is "experiencing a very dire staffing crisis" and asks the province's health minister for help.
Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.
President Vladimir Putin accused the operator of Tomtor, Russia's largest rare earth deposit, of delaying the deposit's development, suggesting it should either raise investment or seek help from third parties, including the state. Tomtor, located in the north of the Siberian region of Yakutia, is a key project in Russia's plans to boost output of the metals that are used in the defence industry and in making mobile phones and electric cars, to reduce reliance on imports from China.
Major carmakers like Ford, GM, Stellantis, and VW have announced layoffs and factory closures in recent weeks amid industry instability.
"I just sat there and pretended to laugh at people who talked to me. I would make about $500 an hour."
The former Summerside councillor apologized for the first time in court Tuesday. Her lawyer said she was in financial difficulty after getting caught up in an online dating scam. Wayne Thibodeau was in the courtroom and has the details.
CALGARY — Donald Trump's return to the White House is good news for Canada's energy sector and an opportunity for TC Energy Corp., the CEO of the Calgary-based pipeline company said Tuesday.
The average employee returning to the office spends $561 per month–that's the average two-person household’s grocery bill in the U.S. for the entire month.
Chinese chip industry experts and investors have congregated in Beijing for one of the largest annual chip forums to discuss the impact of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) cutting advanced foundry services for some mainland clients and the outlook for the country's chip sector under a new Donald Trump administration in the US. Despite US threats of more sanctions, China should be bullish about developments in advanced semiconductors and generative artificial intelligence (AI) be
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and other executives were indicted in New York on Wednesday by US prosecutors for their alleged roles in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme involving plans to develop a major solar power plant.
China has started transporting power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by domestic rail, paving the way for future exports through the China-Europe Railway Express. Tailored containers carrying power lithium-ion batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD - two of the world's largest power battery makers - started their first rail journey on Tuesday under a pilot programme, state news agency Xinhua reported. The plan is for the containers to be used by the China-Europ
Huawei Technologies saw its shipments of foldable smartphones nearly double in the third quarter, as the Chinese tech giant continues to dominate the domestic market ahead of the launch of its new Mate X6. From July to September, the Shenzhen-based company shipped a total of 1.12 million foldable handsets, up 97 per cent year on year, cementing its status as bestselling foldable brand on the mainland market ahead of rivals such as Honor, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics, according to a repor
Antimony, a little known but crucial metal for chipmakers and the defense industry is in short supply after Beijing moved to restrict exports.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose by more than expected last week, but losses were capped by worries about the intensifying war between major oil producer Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude futures for January settled down 50 cents, or 0.68%, at $72.81. U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose by more than expected last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, which weighed on prices.
The US Congress should investigate China's purchases of Iranian oil in the past five years, a top US advisory panel on China has urged, with Tehran looming as a larger issue in the next Trump presidency. In an annual report covering nearly every aspect of the bilateral relationship, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission called on lawmakers to mandate a detailed study within six months to look at how the oil entered China through indirect routes, allowing the country to "insulate i
As global markets respond to the shifting landscape of the incoming Trump administration, investors are witnessing a mix of sector performances influenced by potential policy changes and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams, with their appeal often heightened during times of market uncertainty due to their potential for providing regular payouts and stability.
(Bloomberg) -- Falling oil prices and an impending period of over-supply could create the perfect opportunity to toughen sanctions on Russian supplies to the point where they actually start to bite into the Kremlin’s war chest, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessica Tisch
(Reuters) -Hennessy is studying a plan to bottle cognac in China, the company owned by French luxury giant LVMH said on Tuesday, prompting hundreds of workers at its plant in southwestern France to go on strike. Hennessy said it is looking at all options to cope with antidumping measures imposed by Beijing last month, including shipping cognac to China where it could be bottled locally. China is the second-largest export market for cognac after the United States and the industry's most profitable territory, accounting for $1.7 billion in exports last year.
China's Huawei plans to start mass-producing its most advanced artificial intelligence chip in the first quarter of 2025, even as it struggles to make enough chips due to U.S. restrictions, said two people familiar with the matter. The telecoms conglomerate has sent samples of the Ascend 910C - its newest chip, meant to rival those made by U.S. AI chipmaker Nvidia - to some technology firms and started taking orders, the sources told Reuters. Huawei is at the heart of U.S.-China friction over trade and security.
"All indications show me the competitive environment is extreme (in China)... and we need to figure out how we grow in the market ... in the meantime, we continue to explore strategic partnerships that could help us grow in the long term," he said on an earnings call on Oct. 31. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Starbucks was exploring options for its Chinese operations including the possibility of selling a stake in the business, and it has gauged interest from prospective investors including domestic private equity firms.
As global markets navigate the uncertainties surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies, investors are witnessing significant sector shifts, with financials and energy shares benefiting from deregulation hopes while healthcare and EV sectors face challenges. Amidst these dynamics, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams in a fluctuating market environment. A good dividend stock often combines a solid yield with strong fundamentals,...