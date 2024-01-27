‘That’s Brandon Miller’: Why Hornets’ prized rookie reminds Steve Clifford of a legend

Brandon Miller reminds his coach of an NBA legend.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford was an assistant on the Houston Rockets from 2003-07. It was early in Yao Ming’s career. Clifford remembers the first time Patrick Ewing, also on Jeff Van Gundy’s staff, coached him up.

Ming, the eight-time NBA All-Star, didn’t need to spend two weeks of repetitions practicing the same skills. As soon as Ewing would show him a move, Ming responded and came up with a way to implement it into his game.

“That’s what this league is, and that’s Brandon Miller,” Clifford said before the Hornets’ game against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday. “People always look at these guys and think they’re the fastest, strongest, quickest — that’s not at all what it is. In the NBA, guys that last learn better, they’re smarter, and they pick things up faster. That’s one of (Miller’s) big strengths.”

The first time Miller worked with Bruce Kreutzer, a Hornets assistant coach who specializes in shooting, he made a minor adjustment in his release point. Clifford remembers being a little concerned, not knowing how his prized rookie would respond.

But Miller, who’s averaging 14.8 points, has made nearly 39 percent of 3-pointers. That mark leads any Hornets starter, and his success isn’t coming as a surprise to Clifford.

“His competitive spirit,” Clifford said. “He’s a tough guy. He plays every possession.”