Brandon police offer signing bonuses, paid training to entice recruits
The Brandon Police Service is struggling to recruit officers, so it's offering $12,500 signing bonuses, paid training and recruitment nights in a bid to boost applications.
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
A popular Christmas light show that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and treatment in Windsor is leaving Kingsville.The Williams family is moving out of town because they say restrictions in a new bylaw have made it impossible to hold the event any longer. Dale Molnar has more
Sara Unger, 35, and her eight-year-old daughter, Alexa Unger, were heading home from the grocery store Friday evening when the driver of a semi-trailer crashed into their SUV on a highway west of Altona. No charges have been laid, but RCMP say they are expected.
Rob Knox was killed outside a pub in London in May 2008
Dozens of people who thought they would be seeing Taylor Swift perform in Toronto this month have reportedly fallen victim to a ticket scam totalling over $70,000, say police in the Greater Toronto Area. Halton Regional Police Service, covering Burlington, Oakville and Milton, Ont., say they've received about 40 complaints in recent days from people who bought Eras Tour tickets from a third party. Those tickets turned out to be non-existent, they said.The financial crimes unit is investigating a
Halifax police say the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead last month inside a large oven at a Walmart in the city's west end is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.The body of Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee, was found in a commercial oven in the store bakery on Oct. 19.Halifax Regional Police offered a short update in a news release on the case Monday, but did not say how Kaur died, only that the death was not suspicious.Const. Martin Cromwell said police conducted inte
Sante Kimes and her son Kenneth were a rarity in the annals of crime: a mother-and-son pair of con artists who left a trail of scams and violence across the country, including arson, fraud and murder. Kenneth Kimes recently spoke to CNN from prison.
Indians are being stripped of their life savings by savvy scammers putting them under "digital arrest".
Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — An Australian woman accused of smuggling amphetamines in a suitcase appeared in a Japanese court on Monday nearly two years after her arrest, saying she is innocent and that she was tricked into carrying them as part of an online romance scam.
Two men killed in a drive-by shooting were "ambushed" by the killers who, according to the prosecution, "laid in wait" for their victims to leave a northeast lounge, jurors heard Monday as a murder trial got underway. Prabhjyot Bhatti, 25, and Jaskaran Sidhu, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22.The trial began Monday with an opening statement from Aurelie Beland, who is prosecuting the case alongside Brian Holtby. Beland told ju
A Naramata, B.C., man found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder is set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.Wade Cudmore, 35, was found guilty in September of killing brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer during a drug deal in May of 2021.Cudmore's sentencing hearing began on Monday with submissions from Crown and defence, and emotional victim impact statements from members of the Fryer family.Crown is asking for two sentences of life in prison with no parole fo
Ramon Rivera, 51, allegedly also "viciously" stabbed a third victim, who remains in critical condition
Airport security stopped the smuggler, who was also carrying nine bullet ants illegally taken from the Amazon rainforest
GENEVA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Nearly 100 trucks carrying food for Palestinians were violently looted on Nov. 16 after entering Gaza in one of the worst aid losses during 13 months of war in the enclave, where hunger is deepening, two U.N. agencies told Reuters on Monday. The convoy transporting food provided by U.N. agencies UNRWA and the World Food Programme was instructed by Israel to depart at short notice via an unfamiliar route from Kerem Shalom border crossing, said Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer.
Ryan Cullen's grandfather Brian Cullen, 73, died in hospital following the attack, a court hears.
Peel police are seeking a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults that happened this month near bus stops in Brampton. The suspect presented himself as a rideshare driver in all three incidents and proactively offered the victims a ride, Const. Richard Chin said. None of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, he said. Two of the incidents happened on Nov. 8.Around 7 a.m., a female victim was waiting for a bus near Countryside Road and Bramalea Road. The suspect approached her and
Canada Post workers remain on strike for a third day. It began on Friday, with over 55,000 employees joining the picket lines. The organization's national union president addresses the concerns of small business owners and charities — who are reliant on postal services.
After allegedly taking the fall for Diddy for a nightclub shooting in 1999, the former rapper finally gets to tell his story. It doesn’t go as you might think.
Authorities do not suspect foul play in connection with the death of the child, who was reportedly nonverbal