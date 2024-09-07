Brandon Sanderson's next Stormlight Archive book is coming. New fans should start elsewhere

The transcendent rise of Brandon Sanderson in the world of fantasy fiction has transformed the author from the man who finished The Wheel of Time books into a juggernaut in his own right.

Since his debut novel "Elantris" hit bookshelves in 2005, Sanderson has authored a vast and intricate bibliography that spans not only the fantasy genre, but science fiction and young adult. Series like Mistborn and the insanely ambitious Stormlight Archive have garnered Sanderson widespread acclaim and established him as the face of modern fantasy – a worthy successor to the likes of J.R.R. Tolkien.

But Sanderson's expansive oeuvre can be a bit intimidating for those who have heard of the novelist and are interested in seeing what all the buzz is about. And while newcomers may be tempted to jump in head first with The Stormlight Archive – the latest book of which is due out in December – it's not where Sanderson recommends starting with his work.

Here's a guide to reading the works of Brandon Sanderson, and where the fantasy author suggests new fans begin.

Where Sanderson recommends starting with his books

Sanderson's first published book is also one of his recommended entry points for new readers, especially those who don't have much experience reading fantasy books.

"Elantris," which tells the story of a man afflicted with a magical curse who is exiled to the title city, is regarded as a nice display of the world-building and complex magic systems that have come to define Sanderson's style. Because it's also a standalone novel, it doesn't require much of a reader commitment right away.

Other starting points Sanderson recommends:

"Steelheart," book one in the Reckoners series;

"Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians," for middle school-aged readers, about a group of freedom fighters operating against an evil cult;

"The Rithmatist," for young adults, about a magical school.

But even Sanderson can seem conflicted at times about where to begin exploring his universe. In a video earlier this year calling his debut "one of my weaker novels," Sanderson said "Elantris" simply isn't "up to the caliber of what I write right now."

That's part of the reason Sanderson doesn't believe that reading his books in order of publication is necessarily the best approach for fans.

What is the Cosmere?

Another major reason for Sanderson readers to devise a good plan of attack for tackling his books? Most of them are set in a grander fictional universe called the Cosmere.

So, just because one series like Mistborn can be read as a self-contained story, the planet its characters inhabit is in the same universe as the planet on which an entirely different series like The Stormlight Archive is set.

Let's just say, things can get a little confusing.

Thanks to the popularity of the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most science-fiction and fantasy fans are already at least somewhat familiar with the concept of a shared universe.

And just because various Sanderson series and standalone novels share a universe and feature world-hopping characters, the author insists that readers don’t always need to be aware of that fact to enjoy a book.

For readers interested in following along with the events of the Cosmere, there's no better place to start, Sanderson says, than with the original Mistborn trilogy about powerful Allomancers fighting an immortal tyrant.

According to Sanderson, that series can be followed by:

"The Emperor’s Soul," a Hugo Award-winning novella about a jailed magical forger given a seemingly impossible task;

The Stormlight Archive;

"Elantris;"

"Warbreaker," a romantic tale about a princess wedded to a terrifying God King.

Mistborn series order

Brandon Sanderson's "Mistborn" original trilogy.

Set on the grim planet of Scadrial, the original Mistborn trilogy follows a group of outcasts who can wield metals to perform magic plotting to overthrow an evil empire.

The series elevated Sanderson's reputation and set the stage of for not only more Mistborn books, but the creation and expansion of the Cosmere.

The original Mistborn series included three books:

Sanderson then followed it up with four more Mistborn books set 300 years later on the same technologically-developed planet where the original cast of characters are now regarded as legends.

The Wax and Wayne saga includes:

Sanderson is planning a third era of Misborn books in the future. "Mistborn: Secret History" is also available as a companion novella to the original series and includes more lore and character background.

Reading 'The Stormlight Archive'

For serious fans of fantasy, one series stands apart: Sanderson's The Stormlight Archive.

"Wind and Truth," the fifth book of Brandon Sanderson's "Stormlight Archive" series, will be released in December.

Among fantasy book content creators on TikTok, the series is widely considered peerless – one of the best works of modern fantasy.

Even Sanderson himself refers to "Stormlight" on his website as his "big epic" and "most ambitious work."

Set on the magical planet Roshar, the series is a sweeping epic full of an expansive cast of characters, political intrigue and war – all underpinned with Sanderson's signature worldbuilding, intricate magic systems and lore. "Stormlight" debuted in 2010 as a planned series of 10 books, only four of which have so far been published – all spanning more than 1,000 pages.

"This is my best story," Sanderson says on his website, adding this caveat: "It takes a little longer to get going than the others. By design there’s a lot going on, so you might feel a little at sea. But I promise the journey is worthwhile."

But even The Stormlight Archive isn't intended to be read straight through: Sanderson recommends that fans intent on understanding fully the events of the Cosmere take breaks to read other books set in the shared universe.

His recommended reading order may look a little something like this:

All of that, Sanderson said, "is intended to be read before you read 'Stormlight' five."

By the way, that book, "Wind and Truth," will be released Dec. 6. Better get busy!

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stormlight Archive or Misborn? A Brandon Sanderson book guide