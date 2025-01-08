Brandy Will 'Share Her Full Story' In New Memoir, Coming This Fall (Exclusive)

Brandy is finally sharing her story.



PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the Grammy-winning performer, 45, will publish a new book this fall.



The memoir, currently untitled, will chart Brandy’s life story, from her early days growing up in Mississippi to her launch to stardom following her platinum debut album, Brandy, released when she was just 15. She would go on to star in the hit sitcom Moesha, and later make history when she played the title character in the 1997 TV movie Cinderella, becoming the first Black actress to play a Disney princess.



It will also detail “the unimaginable lows” that the star endured to become her true self, per a statement shared with PEOPLE, as well as her experiences with body image, bullying, love and heartbreak.

Tony Bowen Photography Brandy

Related: Brandy Sends Her Former Moesha Stepmother Sheryl Lee Ralph a 'Very Merry Christmas' Gift

“Brandy's raw and inspiring memoir is a testament to hope, resilience and the strength needed to make peace with the past,” the statement continues.



In 2024, Brandy appeared in the A24 horror film The Front Room. She also reprised her role as Cinderella in the Disney+ film Descendants: The Rise of Red, and told PEOPLE that doing so was a meaningful experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



“It's such an honor and such a blessing to be able to inspire people, to be able to have purpose that way, to be able to encourage young girls to dream big and to go after what you want,” the star said.

Blair Caldwell Brandy

The star’s new memoir also aims to inspire its readers, as Brandy tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Related: Brandy on Her Struggle with Child Stardom: 'I Felt Like My Mistakes Would Let Down Everyone'

“I am so excited to finally share my full story in book form,” Brandy says. “This memoir is the result of countless hours of reflection, work and healing. I hope readers will find comfort and inspiration in these pages.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The memoir will be released on Oct. 7, 2025 through Hanover Square Press, and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

Read the original article on People