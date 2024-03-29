Brant OPP warn locals not to approach stray dog following attack

Police are warning locals in Brant County not to approach a loose dog described as a female pit bull after an incident Wednesday resulted in a person being injured.

The interaction happened at approximately 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday at a private property on Seventh Concession Road in Brant County, Const. Andrew Gamble told The Spectator.

He did not elaborate on the injuries, which he called “moderate,” or the condition of the person involved.

The OPP said the stray dog was last spotted in the area of Oxford Road 14 and Gunn's Hill Road in Norwich.

Police, Hillside Kennels Animal Control and Ground Search And Rescue KW are actively searching for the dog.

They ask anyone who spots her to contact Brant OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

