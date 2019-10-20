Brave Blossom fans' dreams die with defeat by Springboks

SHOWS:

OITA, JAPAN (OCTOBER 20, 2019)

STORY: Japanese rugby fans cheered, clapped and waved their national flag as the Brave Blossoms took on South Africa in the World Cup quarter final on Sunday (October 20).

There was never any shortage of courage, but not even the bravest of blossoms could punch through Springbok brawn as South Africa reached the rugby World Cup semi-finals by beating Japan 26-3 and ending their dream run at their home tournament.

The match was played in Tokyo, with Japanese fans across the country glued to screenings of the game which has become a new national passion.

In Oita, where the earlier quarter final saw Wales beat France, a large crowd stood and cheered their heroes after the final whistle.



