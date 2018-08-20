Brave Byron Bay Diver Rescues Shark Caught on Netting From 'Terrible Death'

A brave diving instructor in Byron Bay put his safety on the line when he rescued a grey nurse shark from a fishing net, near Julian Rocks on Thursday, August 16.

In this video, diver Inaki Aizpun can be seen swimming after the shark several times, trying to remove the large piece of netting caught in its mouth. He is seen celebrating underwater after successfully relieving the shark of the potentially deadly hazard.

He told Storyful he felt it was his duty to help the creature, which he believed would have suffered a slow and painful death, and also said he hoped the video would create awareness of the dangers of fishing nets. Credit: Inaki Aizpun via Storyful