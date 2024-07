The Daily Beast

In the reality show that is Trumpian politics, appearance is not just important—it’s everything.On Monday, as a noticeably slimmed down J.D. Vance basked in the glow of a vice presidential nomination, the spotlight inevitably also fell on his wife, Usha. Gripping her husband’s hand as the RNC crowd hustled him for selfies, she could not have looked more supportive—or more out of place. Dressed in the professional woman’s uniform of a sleeveless taupe sheath dress, Usha appeared suited to take a