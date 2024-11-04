Brave firefighters in Valencia rescue couple and dogs from flooded home
In Alzira, Spain, on October 30, Valencia firefighters carried out a courageous rescue of a couple and their two dogs trapped in their flooded home during an intense storm.
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics
Explosive recordings released by journalist Michael Wolff and The Daily Beast reveal Epstein's candid thoughts about his "charming" but "horrible" ex-friend.
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.‘s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president on "Saturday Night Live," in the show's last episode before Election Day.
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
The two actors have been involved in a playful feud for years
The 'Vampire' singer says it's a dealbreaker when guys answer yes to one specific question
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Nobody puts Jennifer Grey in the corner – and the Dirty Dancing actress made sure to stand out as she appeared on Good Morning America on November, 1 2024. See her look here...
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
Miller's numbers show a jaw-dropping swing to Harris that would have seemed unimaginable two weeks ago.
The former Philadelphia Eagle returns the slur when the man seeks to retrieve his phone from Kelce The post Jason Kelce Smashes Phone of Student Who Yells Gay Slur About Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Hailey and Justin Bieber shared a cute family photo with baby Jack Blues while rocking matching Halloween outfits and we are obsessed
Donald Trump criticized Julia Roberts on “Fox & Friends” Saturday for narrating a Harris-Walz campaign ad that reminds women that their vote is their choice, regardless of how their husbands or anyone else may be voting. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts. She’s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did …
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner has claimed that Vice President Harris’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” commonly known as “SNL,” violates the “equal time” rule. “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” Commissioner Brendan Carr posted on the social platform X on Saturday in response to…