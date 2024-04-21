Brave fisherman frees angry crocodile from net
A crocodile got caught in a fishing net in a river on the east coast of Australia. Despite its gnashing jaws, a brave fisherman decided to free the stuck reptile.
A crocodile got caught in a fishing net in a river on the east coast of Australia. Despite its gnashing jaws, a brave fisherman decided to free the stuck reptile.
(Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Pa
To get to the bottom of whether lace undergarments are so bad for us, we consulted doctors who specialize in vaginal health.
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”
Pictures of Donald Trump in a New York courtroom made headlines globally. Here's a flavour of what was said.
A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.
Uter, a Los Angeles-based, unisex fashion brand by Philippe Uter, tapped de Ramon as the co-face of its spring/summer 2024 campaign
“You bring me and the world such happiness,” Douglas wrote of his youngest child on Instagram
NYC restaurateur Keith McNally insulted Lauren Sánchez in an unhinged, image-attacking Instagram post. It didn't go over well.
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
Barnacles have appeared on vehicles in Saskatchewan's capital, but they're not sticky little water-dwelling crustaceans. The bright yellow devices, used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to other parts of the country. "You will see more and more Barnacles," Colin Heffron, chairman of Barnacle Parking, said in an interview from New Jersey. When a Barnacle is placed on a vehicle’s windshield, commercial-grade suction cups latch onto the glass with mor
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Donald Trump’s antics are finally catching up with him.That is, of course, true in the New York criminal trial as a whole, where Trump may be found guilty of past misconduct. But Trump’s antics are also catching up with him in a narrower, but quite meaningful way.In the New York case, the prosecutors said Thursday that they would not be providing to Trump’s legal team the names of the first three witnesses that the prosecutors would be calling to tes
Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.
Travis kisses Taylor! Taylor wears a KU sweatshirt! Taylor makes cinnamon rolls! Here’s the music video of a “Fortnight” with the couple.
The Princess of Wales influenced Prince William to make a big change to his fashion sense when he headed to Sunbury-on-Thames for a visit to Surplus to Supper this week, marking his return to public duties
Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and more celebs gathered at Oswald’s in London to celebrate the designer’s special day
The hyphenate also revealed that she no longer communicates with Depp, saying ‘there’s been no normal relationship since the shoot.’
The actress thanked parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for being the best "Papou" and "Ya Ya" to her little one