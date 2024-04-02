Brave until the end: University of Kentucky dancer Kate Kaufling dies at 20 from cancer

Kentucky Wildcats cheerleaders perform during the game against the Texas A&M-Commerce at Rupp Arena on November 10, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky.

University of Kentucky dancer Kate Kaufling died has died after battling a form of bone cancer, the athletics department said. She was 20.

The college sophomore and dance team member was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last June just weeks after she noticed a few lumps and swollen lymph nodes, according to a GoFundMe page. She died on Sunday.

"In addition to being a talented dancer, Kate was also an amazing student, in the College of Nursing, who took her academics very seriously," Sandy Bell, the university's executive associate athletics director, said in a department news release. "Even during her cancer treatments, Kate kept up with her studies, setting an amazing example for her teammates"

Head coach Dawn Walters said Kaufling was beloved by her teammates and described her as someone with a smile that could light up a room, according to the news release.

"We are all saddened by Kate’s passing," Walters said. "We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought."

Kaufling joined team with twin sister

Kaufling joined the dance team in the fall 2023 semester alongside her twin sister Abbey, the news release said.

Sports photographer Mont Dawson shared photos that he captured of the performer on Facebook hoping they offer her family "some peace and comfort and a reminder of the good times with our precious Kate Kaufling."

"The drive, motivation, and balance she had for her extremely busy lifestyle absolutely fascinated me," Kaufling's friend Sydney Lanham wrote on Facebook last June following her diagnosis. "Not a day would go by during the school year where Kate would slack or take off."

Amid her battle a private Facebook group titled "Kate's Krew - Kate's Fight Against Osteosarcoma" rallied support for Kaufling.

Funeral arrangements are pending as of Monday, according to the UK Athletics. She is also survived by her parents Holly and Steve Kaufling.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: University of Kentucky dancer Kate Kaufling dies at 20 of cancer