‘A brave new world for educators’: teachers respond to nine-day-fortnight proposals

Since I qualified four years ago, I have seen half the people I qualified with leave the profession. That’s a travesty and unless we have innovative, flexible thinking in managers and they stop treating teachers like workhorses, the situation will get worse.

Anything that reduces our workload and allows us to plan better and do all the admin associated with teaching would be welcome. A typical day for me is 11 hours long, starting at 7am and finishing at 6pm. I get a half hour for lunch and half an hour early break every day. But those two half hours are often working – meeting students, planning and phoning parents. We also have to do four breaktime duties over a two-week period. That means we have in effect about an hour and a half free to eat and talk to colleagues every week.

Teachers burn out for a reason. Standing in front of five classes of teenagers with varied needs and working to ensure each can access the work and learn is really hard.