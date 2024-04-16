Braverman says Brussels thought police trying to shut down Conservatism conference

Suella Braverman: 'They've lost their political argument' - Omar Havana/Getty Images

Officers who moved to shut down a conservative conference in Brussels were “thought police” trying to undermine free speech, Suella Braverman has said.

On Tuesday police officers in the Belgian capital attempted to shut down the National Conservatism conference while Nigel Farage was on stage.

Officers entered the venue to serve a court order demanding the event cease on the grounds it endangered public safety.

The police document, seen by The Telegraph, suggested speeches by speakers including Mr Farage and Mrs Braverman could lead to public disorder or display racist and homophobic views.

Mrs Braverman told Sky News: “The thought police instructed by the mayor of Brussels are so fit to try and undermine and denigrate what is free speech and free debate.

“I remember the words of Mrs Thatcher and I’m going to misquote her but the more ridiculous and far-fetched and extremist their attempts are to silence us, the more cheered on I am, because it just shows that they’ve lost their political argument.”

The former home secretary added: “What really concerns me about what has happened here in Brussels is that only last year, the mayor of Brussels was happy to host the mayor of Tehran, here in Brussels.

“And yet he seems to be pretty offended by democratically elected politicians, people from all over the European continent, who are giving voice to millions of people talking about things like securing our borders.”

Police agreed to let the conference continue while the event organisers mounted a court challenge against the order but have prevented anyone from entering the venue.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, conference organisers claimed food and water was being blocked.

They said: “The police are not letting anyone in. People can leave, but they cannot return. Delegates have limited access to food and water, which are being prevented from delivery.”

Mr Farage said there was “no public order threat” at the conference. He said the attempt to shut it down was “monstrous” and it further convinced him that leaving the European Union was the right move for the UK.

After being on stage, Mr Farage was asked how he would respond if police tried to remove him from the conference. He told GB News: “I’m not given to violence, so I won’t avail myself of it.

“It’s pretty clear this will be closed down, they’re using public order but that’s actually no excuse at all. There is no public order threat in here whatsoever.”

The National Conservatism conference was already forced to relocate over the weekend after claims of “political pressure” from the mayor of Brussels.

It was due to be held at the Concert Noble in the city before it was moved to the Sofitel Brussels Europe hotel.

Yoram Hazony, the conference chairman, said his team had been told by the venue that it had to pull the event amid “political pressure” from Philippe Close, the Socialist Party mayor of Brussels.

Pressure had been growing on Concert Noble to cancel the conference, including from the Belgian League of Human Rights and the Belgian Anti-Fascist Coordination, according to local reports.